Join the effort to Keep Scottsdale Beautiful Saturday, Nov. 18

Keep Scottsdale Beautiful is hosting “I Recycle Scottsdale,” joining thousands of local organizers holding recycling events across the country to celebrate America Recycles Day — a national initiative of Keep America Beautiful.
I Recycle Scottsdale is a one-stop recycling event aimed at ridding homes and businesses of unwanted, harder-to-recycle items, including electronics, medical devices, shoes and prescription drugs, according to a press release.
The event takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Pima Center business park, 9200 E. Pima Center Parkway.
“The event is unique in that most of the items we collect will be reused,” said Ruth Valencia a KSB board member and the event coordinator, in a prepared statement.
“Most venders participating are nonprofits like Treasures 4 Teachers, who will collect and redistribute any items that can be used for arts and crafts, or in the classroom. In addition, we will have free on-site shredding, which is very popular.”
Shoes, clothing, and other textiles collected will be reused or recycled depending on their condition. Eyeglasses, canes, crutches and walkers collected will be distributed to community members who need them, the release states.
The city of Scottsdale will have a garbage truck onsite for kids to explore. The event is underwritten by a grant from the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. You do not need to be a Scottsdale resident to participate.
