Joint art exhibition by Bowers, Buck-Hutchison draws inspiration from southwest desert

A joint exhibition of Arizona artists Alexandra Bowers and Cherie Buck-Hutchison, showcasing Sonoran desert flora and fauna with the southwest landscape will be opening in Scottsdale this fall.
Ms. Bowers and Ms. Buck-Hutchison’s work is composed of complex wood burnings with digitally composited photography reflecting upon the southwest landscape, according to a press release. Both artists work and lives share the common bond and influence of the southwest.
Ms. Bowers latest wood burned studies have been inspired by her recent data collection from the surrounding natural environment in the Sonoran desert. She creates delicate artworks with her tool of choice wood, adorning unique and intricate hand-burned drawings.
During her nature explorations, she extensively studies and records her findings, which she then utilizes to product wood burned studies of plants and animals, the press release stated. Trained in arts, she received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Herberger Institute of Design and the Arts at Arizona State University in 2012.
Ms. Buck-Hutchinson’s work features digitally composited photos manipulated to create meaning relevant to contemporary issues. She is revisiting her personal history “to divine a feminine narrative within patriarchal religious practices while juxtaposing dual imagery with the intent to create a space for female leadership where currently there may be done,” according to the press release.
Ms. Buck-Hutchison composites decades, uniting relatives from the 1950s through the 1970s; she creates a magical southwest of the future where women enjoy the same religious privileges and responsibilities as men.
Traditionally trained, she received her Bachelors of Fine Art in Intermedia from Arizona State University.
An opening reception for the joint exhibition will be hosted 5-10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at Royce Contemporary, 7077 E. Main Street, suite 6, in Scottsdale. The reception will feature a brief talk by owner and curator Nicole Royse, addressing the artists and work highlighted in the exhibition, an opportunity to meet the featured artists, and refreshments.
The Joint Exhibition of Bowers and Buck-Hutchison will be on view through Saturday, Oct. 15.
