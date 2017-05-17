Joppru wins on “The Price is Right,” notches once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

Jennifer Joppru wins big on The Price is Right and, in the process, fulfills a life-long dream.
The Scottsdale resident, who does interior decorating on the side, appeared on a May 8th airing of The Price is Right, which is the longest running game-show in television history, according to a press release.
She won $15,000 in prizes including a camera and a trip to New Zealand for two people.
“It was truly a whirlwind trip. We flew in on a Sunday and did the show on Monday morning,” said Ms. Joppru in a (date) phone interview arranged by Raven Tait, of The Lippin Group, in New York. “I was so excited I had my name called.”
Although weeks elapsed from the original taping, she was still excited about the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity she experienced with her longtime friends, Alley Walukiewicz, Season Doust and Donna Clements, also Scottsdale residents.
They couldn’t discuss anything about the show until it aired. Afterwards, the friends watched the tape and kept rewinding to recapture the moment and see details they missed since Ms. Joppru attributed some memory loss from all of the excitement.
“I was so lucky to share that experience with them. It was so awesome,” Ms. Joppru said. “I was so excited and feeling the adrenaline rush.”
They received VIP tickets for the show’s taping to check off their girl’s bucket list trip itinerary, said Ms. Joppru, who watched the show as a child when Bob Barker hosted; she always wanted a chance to “Come on down.”
Since she rarely goes by her full first name, Ms. Joppru’s friend told her that she was being summoned. She described her enthusiasm and “involuntary reactions” after realizing that her name was called.
She, like many contestants, high-fived and hugged those in her row; ran down the aisle; kissed and hugged the host, Drew Carey. Ms. Joppru admitted blowing kisses to the audience and even doing what she called a shimmy-shake.
“It’s very loud in there, so it’s really hard to hear. It was so loud that I couldn’t hear my name. It wasn’t registering, then I just freaked out,” Ms. Joppru said, adding that cue cards displaying her name were even held up. “I had nothing planned. My brain was out of my mind. Everyone’s cheering for each other. Everyone’s dancing. There’s even a DJ.”
From the new friends she met standing in line for nearly four to five hours outside, to the modest-sized game room, she described the events leading up to the game show taping as not only surreal, but calculated as people were queried and divvied up in different lines.
“There’s no randomness about it,” said Ms. Joppru noting the assigned seats. She suspected that people were carefully being selected for the audience or as contestants and was happy to be chosen to play the popular games, actually winning prizes, especially since the trip to New Zealand is her husband JJ’s dream trip, said Ms. Joppru.
She and her friends held viewing parties when the show aired. Her kids, James, 11, Jordyn, 9, and Joey, 5, called their mother famous after her recent appearance.
“Everyone should definitely go on the show,” Ms. Joppru said, encouraging others to have that “out-of-body” euphoric experience.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.