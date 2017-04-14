Julie Brassell steps down from Business United for Scottsdale Schools

Julie Brassell

Business United for Scottsdale Schools Executive Director Julie Brassell has announced she has stepped down.

Ms. Brassell said in a prepared statement that she has chosen to leave the initiative for personal reasons.

“I am thankful to have had the opportunity to work with an incredibly brilliant board of directors,” Ms. Brassell said in the prepared statement. “The mission and vision of BUSS will continue under the Scottsdale Chamber Foundation.”

BUSS is a workforce development and education initiative that is providing methods for Scottsdale businesses to be involved in specific programs that are meaningful to their business by supporting Scottsdale’s community college and school district, according to the organizations website.

