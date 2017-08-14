Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market returns to Scottsdale Sept. 15

Vintage lovers and home décor enthusiasts are invited to attend Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market Sept. 15-17 at WestWorld in Scottsdale.
Known for the quality of its vendors and the variety of the items being sold, attendees will be able to shop from over 170 of the best curators selling all things chippy, rusty, vintage and handmade. And with its one-of-a-kind shopping, live local music, food trucks, and more, the Southwest’s original vintage shopping experience will once again deliver an inspiring atmosphere and fun-filled event, according to a press release.
“It’s a thrifter’s dream,” said Lindsey Holt, co-founder of Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market, in the press release. “From shabby chic to mid-century modern to boho; from home décor to clothing to jewelry to kids’ items, there is something for everyone.”
The Friday night shopping VIP event will be 5-9 p.m. on Sept. 15. Tickets will be available online for $50 through Sept. 10, and include early entry on Saturday, general admission all weekend, a canvas tote, drink ticket, and first dibs on the best junk.
Tickets at the door Friday night are $65, the press release stated. Early entry tickets are available for Saturday with an 8 a.m. entry time for $20 online through Sept. 10. Early entry tickets will be available at the door for $25.
General admission is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16 and 17. Tickets are $8 and only available at the door, the press release stated. Kids 12 and under are free. Members of the U.S. military, who present ID, will get $1 off. Those wearing official Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market apparel will get $1 off general admission. West World charges $5 per car for parking.
“We really strive to make it a fun event for everyone,” said Coley Arnold, co-founder of Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market, in the press release. “You can go with your spouse, your family, or your girlfriends. With the shopping, live music, food trucks, and a mom’s lounge for nursing mothers, the market truly has something for everyone.”
The 2016 Junk in the Trunk market drew about 15,000 guests to WestWorld, Independent archives show. Since its humble beginnings in a friend’s backyard in September 2011, Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market has grown from 23 to 200 vendors, 600 to 35,000 shoppers, expanded to a 150,000 square foot space and extended its hours of operation.
WestWorld is at 16601 N. Pima Road in Scottsdale. For more information visit junkinthetrunkvintagemarket.com.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.