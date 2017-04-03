Kenwood Painted Metals merges with Flack Global Metals of Scottsdale

April 1 marked the merger of Flack Global Metals and Kenwood Painted Metals, bringing Flack’s presence from Scottsdale to multiple cities nationwide.
Jeremy K. Flack, CEO of Flack Global Metals, and Greg Underwood, President of Kenwood Painted Metals, announced the merger of their companies. Mr. Flack will retain his position as CEO of Flack Global Metals, and Mr. Underwood will join the company as executive vie president, according to a press release.
Mr. Flack has realized considerable recent gains that are reflected in its 34 percent year-on-year revenue growth and 30 percent gross profit increase in 2016. The merger will help Flack sustain its growth trajectory moving forward, the release stained.
“As Greg and I considered this opportunity, it became evident that Kenwood’s painted materials experience, strong brand recognition, and wide customer base in concert with our revolutionary approach has the potential to create a compelling presence in the metals industry,” Mr. Flack stated in the press release.
Kenwood will expand and enhance Flack’s network of North American processing partners and global network of resources.
Founded in 2010, Flack designs and fulfills supply chains for OEMs using flat-rolled steel, aluminum and stainless. Each metal is prepared to all value levels including coating, embossing, blanking, slitting, and sheeting.
Kenwood has been a leader in painted metals for over 30 years. The knowledge and technical expertise behind its success augments the integrity, durability, and functionality of the original material, the release stated.
