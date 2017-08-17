Kerr center in Scottsdale restored to historical prominence

A beloved Scottsdale music venue, the historic ASU Kerr Cultural Center, has returned its adobe to a more historically accurate look.
For the first time since 1993, extensive maintenance work has been completed on the historic studio and house, the former home and studio of noteworthy composer, violist and ethnomusicologist Louise Lincoln Kerr.
“We had been seeing deterioration of exterior and interior walls due to past maintenance techniques,” said ASU Kerr Cultural Center General Manager Tracey Mason.
Through the scientific expertise of Adobe Technology, LLC and adobe preservation specialist and President Reggie McKay, ASU Kerr aimed to restore the cultural center to a historically authentic state.
“This effort restores the original splendor of the buildings, while providing the very best protection against time and the elements,” Mr. Mason explained. “The beautiful, individual adobe bricks of the structure are no longer hidden behind an inappropriately flat façade.”
The goals of the project included removal of the delaminated surface coating and the filling and brushing of all voids and imperfections of the adobe surfaces using local, on-site material. It was a time-consuming process because the work cannot be done in temperatures over 100 degrees and works best during high-humidity times, said Mr. McKay.
Mr. McKay was the State Historic Preservation Office’s top recommendation for the work at ASU Kerr.
“Ensuring that guidelines for historic preservation and maintenance were strictly adhered to was important,” Ms. Mason said. “Reggie is extremely knowledgeable in the history of architecture and the science of mud structures, especially in Arizona, so we were confident the work would be done in a historically accurate and mindful way once this company’s bid was accepted.”
Mr. McKay was honored at the 2013 Arizona Historic Preservation Conference with a Governor’s Heritage Preservation Honor award for his innovative preservation work.
The identification of the need for adobe maintenance took place in 2010. Communication with the university side, including the Office of the University Architect at ASU, and the State Historic Preservation Office, began in 2012.
The physical work started in September 2013 and was recently completed in 2017, Ms. Mason said.
“We are fortunate that the science of adobe maintenance has come a long way,” said Ms. Mason. “When our upcoming season begins in November, our patrons will be amazed at the new look.”
ASU Kerr Cultural Center’s 2017-2018 was announced Aug. 15. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept.12.
Editor’s note: Ms. Bailey is a program coordinator at the ASU Kerr Cultural Center