Kiwanis Club of Carefree donates $92,000 for student technology

The Kiwanis Club of Carefree has donated $92,000 for technology and licenses for students in the Cave Creek Unified School District.
The technology is in the form of Chromebooks and licenses that are used for student learning in the classroom, according to a press release.
A total of 400 Chromebooks will be distributed district-wide. The Chromebooks will be used in a variety of ways to enhance the district’s shift to personalized learning, the press release stated.
Students are able to work in smaller groups to access digital content and work at their ability and pace. This frees up the teacher to work with students to reteach concepts when students need a little extra help.
The initial delivery of Chromebooks provided 50 to each elementary school, 70 to the middle school and 80 to the high school. The next delivery will be a similar roll-out until the district reaches its 1,040 mark for this school year.
“The Cave Creek Unified School District is so grateful to the Kiwanis Club of Carefree for their generosity, forward thinking and commitment to children in our community,” said Superintendent Dr. Debbi Burdick.
“The Chromebooks are already in the hands of students and before the Thanksgiving holiday, all 400 Chromebooks will have been imaged and rolled out to our school classrooms — engaging students in learning. How lucky our students, teachers and schools are to have a partner in learning like Kiwanis of Carefree.”
