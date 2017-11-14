KTAR, V’s Barbershops team up to support 100 Club of Arizona

In its continued efforts to support police, fire and military personnel, V’s Barbershops have partnered with Sports 620 KTAR and TiGi to raise funds for The 100 Club of Arizona.
During four live remote broadcasts of Sports 620 KTAR’s Burns & Gambo Show at four V’s Barbershop locations throughout the Valley, anyone who makes an in-person cash donation of $5 or more to The 100 Club of Arizona will receive a full size Bed Head For Men haircare product by TiGi, according to a press release.
The Burns and Gambo Show live remote broadcasts will take place between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the following V’s Barbershop locations in November and December:
- Nov. 17 – Live broadcast from V’s CityScape location at 1 E Washington Street, Suite 270.
- Nov. 20 – Live broadcast from V’s Chandler Pavilion location at 940 N 54th Street, Suite 104.
- Dec. 1 – Live broadcast from V’s new location in the Promenade in Scottsdale at 16205 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 105.
- Dec. 11 – Live broadcast from V’s new Queen Creek location at 21576 South Ellsworth Loop Road.
V’s Barbershops supports police, fire and military personnel everyday with 20 percent off all services, including haircuts, shaves, beard trims and more.
“At V’s, we’re huge supporters of our first responders, our military and the good work of The 100 Club,” said Jim Valenzuela, founder and CEO of V’s Barbershops. “We’re excited to have Sports 620 out to four of our locations in the coming weeks and to offer this unique Bed Head For Men promotion for folks who stop-by and donate to The 100 Club.”
