Land, water summer day camp introduced at Dolphinaris

Dolphinaris Arizona is offering a summer day camp for children like no other in the Valley, where attendees will learn about dolphins and ocean conservation.
At Dolphin Explorer Camp, fifth through 12th graders will spend the day with a dolphin trainer, where they will interact with dolphins in the water and from land while learning about dolphin intelligence and behavior, dolphin care, feeding, physiology, ocean conservation, and more, according to a press release.
Camp sessions are from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday from June 5 through Aug. 25.
The camp includes a land and a water dolphin experience, lunch, a t-shirt, an 8×10 photo and certificate of completion. Cost is $199 per student per day. Groups of 10-15 are $179 per student per day. Reservations can be made by emailing lwitt@dolphinaris.com.
Dolphinaris Arizona is located in the OdySea In The Desert Complex adjacent to the OdySea Aquarium on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community at Via de Ventura and the 101 in Scottsdale.
As a federally licensed facility, Dolphinaris adheres to the highest national and international standards of dolphin care, and endeavors to not just meet but exceed standards set and enforced by the USDA, the release stated.
All the dolphins at Dolphinaris Arizona were born in U.S. licensed facilities and raised under human care.
Trainers only use positive rewards such as toys and other forms of environmental enrichment to teach animals husbandry and other cooperative behaviors.
Dolphinaris maintains a full time veterinarian on staff specifically trained in marine mammal medicine.
The company has gone to great lengths to ensure its dolphins are thriving in the Sonoran Desert. The water in the lagoon is cooled in the summer and warmed in the winter, keeping the dolphins and visitors a comfortable 75-80 degrees all year long.
High-tech filtration ensures that the every one of the 900,000 gallons of water passes through filters about 16 times a day. The entire habitat was designed to provide animals with variety such as access to sun or shade, indoor or outdoor pools, and different social companions, for example.
