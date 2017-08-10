Larsen Gallery celebrates 25th anniversary, 5th art auction

Downtown Scottsdale-based Larsen Gallery is celebrating its 25th anniversary of business with its annual Larsen Art Auction.
The Larsen Gallery is a national leader in the consignment of fine art from private and corporate collectors for sale on the secondary market, and is celebrating its 25th year anniversary. The gallery began hosting the annual Larsen Art Auction in 2013 as an extension of its business offering additional options for consignors and collectors, according to a press release.
The Larsen Art Auction will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Scottsdale gallery, 3705 N. Bishop Lane. The auction is free and open to the public, but registration is required to bid.
A preview party will be hosted 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18.
Highlights of past Larsen Art Auctions include: hundreds of registered bidders from every state and more than 40 countries; greater than a 90 percent sell rate; and bidders who participate live, by telephone, absentee bid or via the internet.
Additionally, top lots sold from Larsen Gallery include a Pablo Picasso 1962 woodcut which sold for $120,000 in 2015, and an Andy Warhol 1975 screenprint which sold for $45,000 in 2016, the press release stated.
The 2017 Larsen Art Auction offers over 200 works of art including two major Francoise Gilot paintings, an oil by Jean Dufy, works by Marc Chagall, Joan Miro and Francisco Zuniga.
Many associate Francoise Gilot only with her 10 years as the artistic muse and lover of Pablo Picasso and as the mother of his children Claude and Paloma, the press release stated. However, she is considered one of the most respected artists of the 20th century and is currently experiencing an explosion of pricing for her work at auction as well as on the primary market. The highest price for her work at auction sold in 2014 for $695,000 against an estimate of $150,000/250,000 and recent works have been selling regularly for above their estimates.
Larsen Art Auction expects active bidding for these paintings from all over the world as her work is highly sought after in today’s market, the press release stated.
Go to larsengallery.com and larsenartauction.com.
