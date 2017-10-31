Larson earns varsity letter accolades from US Equestrian

Cactus Shadows High School is congratulating student Nicole “Nikki” Larson for lettering in the U.S. Equestrian Athlete Lettering Program all four years of high school.
Miss Larson’s beloved horse, Noble Hunter, is a 3-time USEF National Horse of the Year, due to her incredible riding abilities, according to a press release.
“Participants in the program must be students in grades 5-12 who document at least 100 hours of training and provide verification of participation in three equestrian competitions during the year. After completing these requirements and verification, the student will receive a certificate commemorating their achievements, a varsity letterman patch and lapel pin for each year of participation,” Director of National Affiliates U.S. Equestrian, Sara Beth Hollowed, wrote in their letter.
The U.S. Equestrian is the national governing body for equestrian sports in the United States, and is sanctioned by the United States Olympic Committee, the press release stated. The entity is responsible for sanctioning approximately 2,600 equestrian competitions annually, educating and licensing judges, delegates and stewards.
“Having our high school in a community that has many opportunities for students, who are also horseback riders and participate in a variety of horsemanship competitions, adds a new element for our students to be involved in their school,” Cactus Shadows Principal Dr. Steve Bebee said in a prepared statement.
“Nikki has lettered all four years at Cactus Shadows High School, a first for our school and I would like to wish Nikki Larson well.”
Cactus Shadows High School is a part of the Cave Creek Unified School District at 5802 E. Dove Valley Road.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.