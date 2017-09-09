Latino Disability Summit and Resource Family Fair planned Sept. 16

The second annual Latino Disability Summit and Resource Fair will offer a full day of inspiration, information and resources for people with disabilities and their families to reach their full potential, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 16 at Ability360, 5025 E. Washington St. in Phoenix.

There is no charge and registration is not required for the event held during Hispanic Heritage Month. The event is presented by Chicanos Por La Causa and AARP Phoenix in partnership with Ability360.

“This one-of-a-kind event will assist individuals and families affected by a disability connect the dots to resources and services available. Our goal is for attendees to be inspired to take the next step to live life without limits, ” said Latino Disability Summit Chair E. Mari Herrera-Daniels

More than 50 agencies and exhibitors that provide services, resources, support and advocacy for people with disabilities will be on site.

Workshop will focus on advocacy, health and accessing services. Topics include:

Creating an Immigration Plan, presented by CPLC Community Advocate Lydia Guzman.

Movement and Nutrition, presented by Dr. Adriana Perez, assistant professor of nursing and a senior fellow at Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics, University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing, and Vanessa Amaya-Contreras from the American Heart Association.

Social Security Disability Benefits, presented by Jack Burns from the Social Security Administration and David Parra, director of community outreach, AARP.

Special Needs Trust, presented by Artemis Law Firm of Scottsdale.

Prepare to Care, presented by representatives from AARP.

A panel discussion at noon will discuss “Latinos with Disabilities.” Moderated by AARP Arizona Community Outreach Director David Parra, the panel will include George Garcia, executive director of the Southwest Institute for Families and Children; Rebeca Cavazos, co-chair, Latino Disability Summit & Resource Fair; Marcos Castillo, community advocate; and Marina Leyba, mother of Bella, who has Angelman Syndrome, a rare, incurable genetic disorder that causes developmental disabilities, neurological problems and, sometimes, seizures.

Other activities and demonstrations include:

Free immigration consultations by Friendly House.

Memory screenings conducted by the Alzheimer’s Research Prevention Foundation.

How to use an accessible voting machine, presented by the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office.

Dental screenings provided by Native Health of Phoenix.

Medication review screenings by the University of Arizona School of Pharmacy.

Blood pressure checks and diabetes education by the Hispanic Nurses Association.

Family activities will include an accessible PBS Kids Zone with sensory activities, Ability360 To Go Therapy Dogs, snacks and raffle prizes throughout the day. Mariachi Los Caballeros will perform at 3 p.m.

For information, visit www.LatinoDisabilitySummit.org. For information about Ability360, visit www.Ability360.org.