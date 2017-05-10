Learn cooking tips and tricks in SCC summer courses

Join chefs from Scottsdale Community College’s Culinary Arts program and learn new skills to enhance cooking and baking techniques.
Five cooking and baking classes are being offered this summer, including a non-credit Kids Cooking Camp, according to a press release. Culinary Lifestyles is the other non-credit course offered. Non-credit courses are limited to 10-12 students, so early enrollment is encouraged.
Students also can take professional baking and pastry courses for credit.
Courses include:
- Professional Baking III – Pastries, Pies and Cakes: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday May 15-18
- Professional Baking IV – Decorative & Design Work: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday, May 22-25
- Professional Pastry Techniques: 5 to 9:40 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, May 15-June 16
- Culinary Lifestyles: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 12-15, and June 26-29
- Kids Cooking Camp: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 5-8 and June 19-22.
For information on enrolling, visit http://www.scottsdalecc.edu/student-life/registration.
