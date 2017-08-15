LGE Design begins Arizona Outback Adventures build

LGE Design Build has begun construction on a new, 12,550 square-foot headquarters for Arizona Outback Adventures, a Scottsdale-based provider of personalized tours and travel services.
Construction began Aug. 1 on the new $1.7 million facility, which will take over 16465 N. 93rd St. in Scottsdale upon completion, increasing the adventure tour company’s capabilities to accommodate mounting interest, according to a press release.
“We’ve outgrown our current space,” said AOA Owner Seth Heald in the press release. “With the new facility, we’ll increase our efficiency, and it will allow us to continue to grow pretty rapidly as a company.”
Launched in 1997, AOA offers single and multi-day excursions for individuals and groups throughout Arizona and the Southwest, with options for hiking, biking, rafting, kayaking, stand-up paddle-boarding and more. Currently, the company accommodates more than 15,000 locals and travelers per year, but these numbers are expected to increase once the new headquarters opens its doors, the press release stated.
Mr. Heald noted that AOA opted to go with LGE after interviewing six other general contractors and seeing LGE’s stamp on so many other projects throughout the Valley, which instilled confidence.
“They seemed to be more professional; more reliable,” he said in the press release. “This is our first build, and we wanted to avoid risks. Working with LGE gave us a level of comfort.”
LGE Design Build President and CEO David Sellers expressed eagerness at getting the project off the ground, noting that the expected completion date is sometime in March of 2018.
“These guys know adventure, and we know how to give them a home base that allows them to continue to do what they already do so well, but on a larger scale,” he said of AOA in a prepared statement. “We’re honored they placed their trust in us.”
Go to AOA-Adventures.com and LGEDesignBuild.com.
