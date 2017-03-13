Liberty Station: Scottsdale’s newest smokehouse tavern opens

A new neighborhood tavern specializing in American smokehouse cuisine, Liberty Station, is now open in Scottsdale.
Liberty station is at 34522 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 180.
Liberty Station is the latest culinary endeavor from Keeler Hospitality Group, who own Market Street Kitchen in DC Ranch and Spencer’s for Steaks and Chops in Omaha, Nebr.
Open daily for lunch and dinner, Liberty Station will serve American comfort food with regional touches, including several nods to the Keeler family’s Boston roots, according to a press release.
The bar at Liberty Station will offer vintage cocktails created in a very classic style, and local craft beers, plus a wide array of wine options.
Acclaimed Executive Chef Michael Hunn and Chef de Cuisine Dan Watts will head the kitchen.
The pair has created a menu using many locally sourced ingredients, which include creative “shareable” appetizers, sandwiches, pasta and salads. Entrees will feature fresh seafood, steaks and chops. Liberty Station will smoke many of their high quality meats from Creekstone Farms on a custom made smoker by Camelback Smokers, displayed on the west side patio of the restaurant.
The smoker will create tender and mouth-watering Texas brisket, Carolina pork shoulder, St. Louis spare ribs, Jidori chicken, turkey breast, seasonal squash, hot links and beef ribs, the release stated.
Vegans and vegetarians will find tantalizing options at Liberty Station including a vegan gnocchi with smoked squash, roasted bell peppers, fried sage and roasted mushrooms, $17 or the vegan pulled portobello sandwich on Udi’s bread.
Many salads can be prepared vegan or vegetarian as well. In addition, Liberty Station offers more than 20 gluten free options on the menu.
“Liberty Station is truly the definition of ‘neighborfood.’ You will enjoy a scratch-made meal that is relatable and incredibly tasty, while greeting friends and neighbors in our very comfortable dining room,” said Paul Keeler, president of Keeler Hospitality Group, in the press release. “We’ll have community tables, a very large bar and two patios. We want our neighbors to become friends at Liberty Station.”
Liberty Station is open daily for lunch at 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinner service begins at 5 p.m. nightly. Happy Hour is offered at the bar Monday – Sunday 3-6 p.m.
For more information about Liberty Station, call 480-595-9930 or visit www.libertystationtavern.com.
