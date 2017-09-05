Livewire gains approval to develop Skylanes, LLC

The necessary permits and agreements have been approved by Scottsdale City Council for LiveWire’s transformation into a restaurant, bar and bowling facility coined Skylanes, LLC.
Scottsdale City Council has approved conditional use permits for renovation, a licensing agreement and granted a permanent extension to the former concert venue.
During its Aug. 28 city council meeting, municipal leaders voted 6-1 to approve the changes. Councilman David Smith was the dissenting vote.
Owned by Evening Entertainment Group, the facility that was formally a live-entertainment concert venue in downtown Scottsdale, LiveWire, 7340 E. Indian Plaza, sought two conditional use permits.
The permits include a change to the floor plan and addition of a patio for a 13,000-square-foot space; and a conditional use permit for live entertainment, consisting of a change to the floor plan and addition of a patio.
City council also adopted a resolution authorizing an outdoor dining license agreement with LMS 96, LLC, for an outdoor dining patio on city property, and terminating an old outdoor dining license agreement at this location.
The permits will eliminate the concert venue that occupies the majority of the first floor, according to a city staff report. In its place, the application proposes a more traditional bar plan, consisting of two main bar areas, a new kitchen offering food services to patrons, a DJ booth and a new outdoor patio facing east Indian Plaza.
The second floor of the establishment is defined as a “mezzanine space,” by the city staff report, stating it consists of a bar area and outdoor balcony, and is open to the floor below to allow patrons to view concerts on the stage. Under the newly approved proposal, the space would be filled in, creating a true second floor consisting of a bar area, a new DJ booth and six regulation bowling lanes.
The Planning Commission heard this case on June 14, and recommended a 7-0 approval.
