Local Allstate agencies provide grant money for students

Eleven Allstate agency owners in the Phoenix-area, including Scottsdale agency owner Misty Everette, received a total of $11,000 in grants for their commitment to helping prepare high school students for success in the work force.
The grants are through the foundation’s Agency Helping Hands in the Community.
This amount is in addition to The Allstate Foundation’s annual donation of $40,000 to Junior Achievement of Arizona, according to a press release.
Agency owners presented a check of $51,000 during the organization’s “You’re Hired” event on Tuesday, April 4.
Arizona schools continue to experience budget cuts and a lack of funding. In fact, Arizona students receive nearly $2,000 less than the national average, the release stated.
The grant money presented by The Allstate Foundation aims to help Junior Achievement of Arizona continue to provide opportunities to local high school students to develop their critical thinking skills, build workplace skills and develop business acumen for their future careers.
“Allstate believes in the importance of investing in our youth at a young age, so that we have a deep pool of talented workers in Arizona,” said Katherine Cecala, Junior Achievement of Arizona president, in the press release. “Junior Achievement is extremely grateful for their loyalty toward educating our future leaders.”
Allstate agents and employees have a proud history of putting their good hands to work in supporting Arizona communities, promoting volunteerism and providing financial resources to enable local organizations to help others. The Agency Helping Hands in the Community Award celebrates that spirit of service.
“Commitment to our communities is a natural extension of what we do every day – protecting people from life’s uncertainties and preparing them for the future,” said Denis Bailey, Allstate’s field senior vice president in Arizona, in the press release. “With support from The Allstate Foundation, our Arizona agents and Junior Achievement we’re on a mission to make Arizona a better, safer place to live.”
The Allstate Foundation awards more than $1 million every year to nonprofit organizations across the country in honor of dedicated Allstate agency owners who give back. To be eligible for nomination, Allstate agency owners must volunteer with, mentor or lead a nonprofit of their choice.
In 2016, the Southwest Region invested $470,500 back into local communities through Allstate Foundation Helping Hands in the Community grants that focus on one of three areas: safe and vital communities; tolerance, inclusion and diversity; and economic empowerment. Special focus is given to teen safe driving and building financial independence for domestic violence survivors.
