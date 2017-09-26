Local artist decorates walls of Scottsdale Palomino Library

Scottsdale artist Carrie Marill has created a unique and colorful mural inside the Palomino Library for all readers to enjoy.
The city of Scottsdale dedicated the 54-foot by 5-foot mural with a plaque installed near the mural on Friday, Sept. 22, at Palomino Library, which is on the Desert Mountain High School campus in north Scottsdale at 12575 E. Vía Linda, suite 102.
Palomino Library was the last of Scottsdale’s five libraries to feature an iconic piece of public art, according to Palomino Library Branch Manager Lee Payne. The library, Scottsdale Unified School District and Scottsdale Public Art partnered to devise the fifth piece of art.
“The city’s Community Services Division (of which the Library is a part of) funded the project, to be installed in the school,” Mr. Payne said in a Sept. 21 email to the Independent. “Public Art coordinated the selection panel that chose the muralist, which included representatives from the Library, the High School and members of the community.”
Ultimately, Ms. Marill was chosen to decorate the main atrium of the library. It can be seen through windows in the school by students and teachers during the day, Mr. Payne noted.
Ms. Marill’s mural features a Cactus Wren as the focal point of the mural.
“I wanted to pick a bird that was indicative of the area, so I went for a walk on a trail across the street from the school and thought ‘the first bird that shows himself to me will be the bird meant for this mural,’” Ms. Marill said in a statement submitted to the library. “Sure enough not 10-feet down the trail the state bird, a Cactus Wren, squawks at me from a Saguaro!”
Ms. Marill describes the state bird as intelligent, intense, gregarious, inquisitive and loud, which she says is perfect for a high school library. She pulled from the patterns found on the Cactus Wren to create mountain-shaped triangles.
“The symbolism of the triangle is rich and varied so for this project I was drawn to the original Phoenicians symbolism of a triangle as a ‘tent door’ or a portal or gateway — much like a library can be to another world,” Ms. Marill stated in the statement. “The triangle is a symbol that embraces both male and female divinity and balance — from those triangles another patterned mountain distributes arrows to symbolize change, direction, meditation on ones next move.”
