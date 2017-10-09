Local artists prepare for Empty Bowls event at Harold’s Corral

For more than 26 years, Robin Ray mastered her craft while teaching visual charts to children of all ages.
As an accomplished painter and ceramics experts, she also dedicated time to help bring the 17-year-old Empty Bowls Lunch event to the northern desert foothills.
For the first five years, Ms. Ray has gathered artists and friends to create ceramic bowls in the ceramic department of a high school.
Every year since, like clockwork, a cadre of ceramic lovers gets together at her studio in early September to make bowls for the October fundraiser, according to a press release. Her leadership has resulted in thousands of additional bowls for the annual event.
Ms. Ray, owner of Robin’s Nest in Cave Creek produces her own paintings, ceramics and murals for people from around the world. However, when it comes to creating distinctive ceramic bowls for the event, which benefits Foothills Food Bank, her peers and students love working on the bowls which will help focus people on hunger in the world, the press release stated.
“These special bowls will be filled with pasta at the Empty Bowls Lunch,” Ms. Ray said in a prepared statement. “The amount of pasta that fills each bowl roughly matches the amount of calories a homeless person is provided in a single meal.”
This year, Ms. Ray along with other local artists’ ceramic bowls will be available at Harold’s Corral, 6895 E. Cave Creek Road, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20.
Guests can select their own unique bowl and are encouraged to donate $15 or more to the cause. Lunch, donated by Harold’s Corral, then is served in their bowl as a lasting reminder of the many empty bowls around the world throughout the year.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.