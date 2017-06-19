Local cancer non-profit launches children’s program

Singleton Mom’s has announced the expansion of their Scottsdale-based organization with the new children’s program Singleton Peds.
Prior to this program the local non-profit helped single parents battling cancer by providing them with support for their day-to-day needs. Singleton Peds is an extension of Singleton Mom’s that will offer support and services to single parents that have children with cancer, according to a press release.
“We couldn’t be happier to extend our services by welcoming children into the Singleton family,” said Jody Farley executive director and founder of Singleton Mom’s, in the press release.
“We have always wanted to help pediatric cancer patients and to finally start helping is a dream come true.”
Singleton Mom’s is currently working with four pediatric cancer families in the Valley. Children ages 21 and younger who live with a single parent are eligible to receive assistance including financial support, toiletries and household items and support groups.
“Singleton Moms was the answer to our prayers,” said Tracy Ayers, mother of a pediatric cancer patient, in a prepared statement.
“The everyday things they take into consideration takes a huge weight off. Just knowing that someone out there cares means so much.”
Singleton Mom’s is now accepting applications for pediatric cancer program.
To learn more about Singleton Mom’s and how to get involved visit their website at singletonmoms.org or like their Facebook page at facebook.com/SingletonMoms.
