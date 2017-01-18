Local charity brightens holidays for children in foster care

Final numbers for the Arizona Helping Hands 2016 Holiday Toy Drive are in.
In November and December, the organization provided toys directly to 2,171 children, as well as toys to 84 churches, nonprofits, Indian communities and the Department of Child Safety to support 27,654 boys and girls.
“Our annual toy drive has the goal of ensuring that every child receives at least one toy at the holidays. We continue to raise the bar to new levels in trying to attain this dream,” says Dan Shufelt, president & CEO.
“Businesses, community drives and others donated 50,000 toys, games and books to assist in this huge effort. We are so grateful to our donors and supporters who enabled us to touch so many lives and to put a twinkle in the eyes of youngsters throughout Arizona.”
Arizona Helping Hands has held a holiday toy drive since its formation in 1998, reaching more children every year.
Long-time supporters CVS/Health, Henkel and Bell Union were joined this year by Southwest Airlines, the Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation, the Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family, and more.
Arizona Helping Hands is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide assistance to foster children in Arizona. The organization’s headquarters are located in the Scottsdale Airpark.
Visit www.azhelpinghands.org.
