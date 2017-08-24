Local couples named co-chairs of The J’s winter gala

Tiffani and Dan Bachus and Michelle and Bryan Kort are in a New York State of Mind as co-chairs of the same-titled event benefiting the programs and scholarships of the Valley of the Sun JCC.
The event will be held at The J on Saturday, Dec. 2.
Both couples have been involved with The J for years, according to a press release.
For the Bachuses, The J has been a critical part of their lives since they moved to Phoenix in the early 1990s. Today, Mrs. Bachus teaches fitness classes and Mr. Bachus enjoys pick-up basketball games on Sunday mornings. Their children, Dylan, Emily and Riley, attended the preschool and, Dylan and Emily also participated in the Maccabi Games. Dylan has even worked as a camp counselor and in the preschool he once attended.
Mr. and Mrs. Kort both grew up at The J when it was on Maryland Avenue in Phoenix, the press release stated.
Mr. Kort enjoyed basketball, tennis, summer camp and the pool, while Mrs. Kort and her siblings enjoyed the pool as well as part of The J’s swim team.
“I have fond memories of getting up and being at the pool by 5:30 a.m. and, after swim practice, spending the rest of the day playing with my friends at The J,” Mrs. Kort said in a prepared statement. “I hope our children will look back on The J and have similar memories.”
The Kort children, Ben and Katie, have also grown up at The J, participating in its fitness programs, sports leagues and plays.
Both couples are also very supportive of this year’s honorees, Jen and Steven Schwarz, and the work they’ve done to strengthen The J and the Jewish community.
“Steven and Jen have done so much for the community that we wanted to be part of an event to honor them,” said the Bachuses, in a prepared statement. “They have dedicated thousands of hours serving the Jewish community. Their passion and desire to continually improve The J is unmatched.”
“When we look around The J and see so many positive things, we have to think of Jen and Steven, who from day one, have worked tirelessly to help make The J a wonderful place for our community. We felt this was an opportunity for us to help the community say thank you for all their hard work. We are honored to be able co-chair this event and honor our special friends.”
The December gala starts at 6:30 p.m. on “the streets of New York” with street-style eats and entertainment followed by a Broadway-style show and live auction.
The J is located at 12701 N. Scottsdale Road.
Registration opens soon.
