Local Girl Scouts receive $1.6M matching gift from Parsons Foundation

The Bob and Renee Parsons Foundation has issued a $1.6 million matching challenge to the Girl Scouts Arizona Cactus-Pine Council to help complete its $18 million Campaign for Girls in Arizona.
The Foundation will match all donations received between now and Dec. 31 dollar-for-dollar and up to $1.6 million, according to a press release.
“Renee and I have seen firsthand how the Girl Scouts are working to create future leaders in our community,” American entrepreneur and philanthropist, Bob Parsons said in a prepared statement.
“It is our sincere hope that this fundraising match campaign will give others cause to join us in this important investment with the sole purpose of educating and encouraging young girls to grow up and become strong future leaders.”
This recent gift adds to the Parsons’ previous $5 million grant to the Campaign for Girls — the largest single gift ever received by a Girl Scout council nationwide, a release states — that allowed for the completion of The Bob & Renee Parsons Leadership Center for Girls and Women at Camp South Mountain earlier this year.
“The Girl Scouts are doing incredible work in providing a safe environment for girls to try on their leadership hats,” businesswoman and philanthropist Renee Parsons said in a prepared statement.
“Once this campaign is complete, the organization will be able to concentrate efforts on its true mission of fostering honesty, courage, friendship and inclusion, while teaching important skills and serving girls in our community.”
This is the third gift received from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation and will bring the couple’s total support to the Girl Scouts to nearly $7 million.
Local businesses, community supporters and Girl Scout alumnae are challenged to join in their support and visit girlscoutsaz.org/campaign to make a gift by Dec. 31 to qualify for the matching funds.
“The goal of Campaign for Girls is to provide the Girl Scout Leadership Experience to more girls throughout the state, including those who come from underserved communities,” Tamara Woodbury, CEO of GSACPC, said in a prepared statement.
“Our new center is a testament to what we stand for, so much more than camp and cookies, we provide girls with relevant programming that builds confidence and allows our girls to learn and grow in a supportive environment, all year long.”
The Parsons Leadership Center offers spaces for large and small meetings and trainings, tent and cabin camping, a demonstration kitchen and kitchen garden, two pools, a Girl Scout museum and shop, a playing field and archery range, campfire circle and labyrinths.
Activities at the Leadership Center, including adult training programs, will help to facilitate partnerships with surrounding community groups, local organizations and schools. To learn more, visit girlscoutsaz.org
