Local nonprofit raises $250,000 from annual golf, gala event

Arizona-based nonprofit, Colleen’s Dream Foundation, hosted its fourth Annual Golf Tournament and Evening of Dreams Gala in late February, raising $250,000 for ovarian cancer research.
Over the past four years, the gala has grown from 300 to 500 attendees and has raised more than $650,000, according to a press release.
Colleen’s Dream Foundation raises funding to support research that will lead to improved treatment and reliable early-detection of ovarian cancer. No such test currently exists, which is a leading factor as to why ovarian cancer is the deadliest gynecological cancer.
According to the American Cancer Society, ovarian cancer is the fifth leading cause of cancer deaths in women.
Annually, the nonprofit hosts its gala and golf tournament on the anniversary of Colleen Drury’s passing, the namesake of Colleen’s Dream Foundation who died following a five-year battle with ovarian cancer.
Colleen’s Dream leverages these events to educate women on the signs and symptoms of the deadly disease.
“Colleen’s Dream was created so that other families would not have to suffer the impacts of this devastating illness,” said Nicole Cundiff, CEO of Colleen’s Dream Foundation and one of Colleen’s four daughters, in the press release.
“Our events each year serve as a platform for educating the public on the severity of ovarian cancer and raising money for research that is lacking funding. Helping scientists develop a reliable early-detection test is critical to saving the lives of our mothers, daughters, sisters, aunts and grandmothers.”
This year’s golf tournament was held at the Arizona Biltmore Golf Club, where participants were grouped into foursomes with professional NFL players, including, Drew Stanton, Jay Feely, Lorenzo Alexander and Richie Incognito, among others, the release stated.
Attendees also had the opportunity to compete in several challenges, including putting, closest to the pin, longest drive, hole-in-one, beat the pro and a field goal competition, for coveted prizes, including Bose headphones, TaylorMade clubs and rounds of golf at the Biltmore.
The following evening, local celebrities, NFL players, media, sponsors and guests from across the country gathered at the Evening of Dreams Gala held at JW Marriott Camelback Inn to celebrate women’s health, Colleen Drury’s life and to learn the impact ovarian cancer has on women of all ages.
The foundation named Tom Ross, a sponsor with Nova Home Loans, as the “Dreamer of the Year” for raising more than $23,000 for Colleen’s Dream in 2016, making him the single largest fundraiser last year.
Mr. Ross leveraged his climb of Mt. Kilimanjaro in 2016 to raise the funding, and also graciously spread Colleen’s ashes at the summit, a destination that she wasn’t able to check off her bucket list.
To learn more about Colleen’s Dream Foundation and any upcoming events, visit www.colleensdream.org/events. All proceeds from these events benefit ovarian cancer research.
