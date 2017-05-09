Local painters gift Scottsdale senior with home makeover

Wow 1 Day Painting, undertook a local project to paint the exterior of a local Scottsdale home, for a homeowner in need on Friday, April 28.
Through a company-wide campaign called “A Day to WOW,” and partnership with city of Scottsdale’s Operation Fix-It, local painters arrived ready to lend a hand to Lynda Geisel.
Ms. Geisel, a former competitive runner and ballroom dance, needed help upgrading her home. After contacting Operation Fix It, a connection was made between the two entities.
“What a service the city of Scottsdale does for people of low income,” Ms. Geisel said in a press release. “It’s been such a blessing to have all of these people help me.”
Scottsdale Wow 1 Day Painting owner, Lee Best, says he was searching for an opportunity to better-serve his community.
“I wanted to give back to a cause where I knew I could make a difference, and when I heard about Operation Fix It, I knew it was the best way for me to help someone like Lynda,” Mr. Best said in the press release. “I’m glad we could help her with this project.”
All painting services were donated by Wow 1 Day Painting, while paint and supplies were donated by their vendors, the press release stated.
