Local photographer utilizes pool water to create beautiful images

Scottsdale-based photographer, Jessica Harnisch, has combined two of her passions — photography and scuba diving — to create Blue Dune Studio.
The new studio specializes in underwater photography, according to a press release.
Hosting photoshoots several feet underwater, Ms. Harnisch allows herself to stay underwater for up to 45-seconds at a time by fastening a weight belt around her torso, the press release stated.
The types of photoshoots offered at Blue Dune Studio included maternity, mother-daughter, couples and beauty. Ms. Harnisch also started a body empowerment campaign titled This Beautiful Body, to showcase the beauty that encompasses every female.
The goal of the movement is to help others see the beauty in themselves, which in turn promotes self-confidence and self-love, the press release stated.
“Women need to own it. Underwater is such a magical and different reality,” Ms. Harnisch says in the press release. “People shouldn’t feel so disconnected and hesitant about their own bodies. Helping people see the beauty and radiance in their own bodies is something I really enjoy.”
For more visit www.bluedunestudio.com.
