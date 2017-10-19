Local veterans honored Nov. 9 with free dinner in Scottsdale

Mark and Alexis Breyer, known as “The Husband and Wife Law Team” will honor local veterans 5–8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9 at Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale, 15656 N. Hayden Road, with a complimentary catered dinner, entertainment and raffles.

The event is a way to thank veterans, according to a press release, adding that veterans may bring one guest to the free event that includes a performance by the Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale Drill Team. Food will be served from 5-7:30 p.m.

Throughout the year, Mr. and Mrs. Breyer seek ways to honor local veterans through charitable donations and advocacy, the press release stated, noting Veterans Day as an opportunity to recognize Veterans’ sacrifice.

Schedule:

  • 5-6 p.m. Free dinner and live music with the 74th Street Band
  • 6-7 p.m. Guest Speakers, Mark Breyer, sponsor, and JC Reece, Chief Rabban, El Zaribah Shrine.
  • 7 p.m. Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale Drill Team Performance
  • 7:30 p.m. Raffles

Seating available for the first 150 Veterans who RSVP to husbandandwifelawteam.com/veterans.

