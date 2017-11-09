Lucky Tavan Elementary students surprised by Subway Kids

Two students from Scottsdale Unified School District school, Tavan Elementary, were selected by Subway Kids & Sports of Arizona to be honored as part of its Cycle for Success program.
Through a teacher-led nomination process, wherein educators are asked to submit nominations highlighting students’ good work both inside and outside of the classroom, one second grader and one fifth grader were chosen to be surprised with bikes, helmets and locks, as well as Subway lunches for their entire class, according to a press release.
“This student is always the first to help others,” said Julie Ballard, assistant principal at Tavan Elementary, in a prepared statement. “She has a positive attitude and it shows in everything she does.”
The Cycle of Success program has been operating for more than a decade and focuses on increasing children’s self-esteem, encouraging the community to become involved in the lives of at-risk children and promoting random acts of kindness in local schools. Subway Kids & Sports of Arizona and The Be Kind People Project advocate for health and safety of children, recognize random acts of kindness that may otherwise go unnoticed, and encourage community involvement in the lives of at-risk youth, the press release stated.
“This student is an integral part of the school and a model student for others on campus,” said Ms. Ballard in a prepared statement. “One of the best things about her is that she never quits trying and she never loses hope.”
Subway Kids & Sports of Arizona’s mission is to provide sports equipment, uniforms, registration fees and access to major sporting events for kids who might not otherwise be able to participate. Subway Restaurants of Arizona supports kids in sports because it believes basic sports skills—teamwork, commitment and accountability—help kids throughout their lives. Subway Kids & Sports of Arizona has reached more than 25,000 Arizona children since its inception in 1999, the press release stated.
Tavan Elementary School is at 4610 E. Osborn Road, in Phoenix.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.