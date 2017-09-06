Luring the affluent to ‘The West’s Most Western Town’ still in hands of Experience Scottsdale

Emboldened through Proposition 200, city council is giving Experience Scottsdale an estimated $9,720,580 to promote local tourism and provide dollars and cents to pay for events, research and tourism-related capital projects.
A newly approved five-year contract, experts say, will allow local tourism gurus to aid in attracting more and more affluent human beings to “The West’s Most Western Town.”
Scottsdale voters in 2010 voted to increase the transient occupancy tax — also referred to as “bed tax” — from 3 percent to 5 percent with 50 percent of those dollars earmarked for tourism marketing, tenets of the ballot initiative state.
The total amount of bed tax remits for fiscal year 2017-18 appear to be an estimated $19,441,159, records show.
“The city’s destination marketing services program of work has been provided by Experience Scottsdale since 1977,” said Karen Churchard, Scottsdale Tourism and Events Director in an Aug. 28 presentation to Scottsdale City Council. “Program funding is based on Proposition 200, which says 50 percent of total annual bed tax collections shall be used toward destination marketing.”
Ms. Churchard pointed out to council during an Aug. 28 public hearing the city would like to enter into a five-year contract with a likely five-year renewal putting resources securely in the hands of Experience Scottsdale officials. The public hearing and subsequent vote were held at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd, Monday, Aug. 28.
A 2016 audit of the Experience Scottsdale contract called into question both data used to explain where marketing and event dollars go and significant increases in salaries of tourism officials there.
The internal audit, which was originally reported by the Arizona Republic newspaper, found errors in the group’s annual performance audit and reporting data.
In general, the audit revealed Experience Scottsdale had cloudy reporting criteria for hotel and convention bookings over the period of the annual report. Officials at the Tourism outfit staunchly oppose those claims.
Ms. Churchard points out the adopted agreement requires both quarterly and annual measurements including:
- Quarterly performance measures;
- Quarterly programing updates;
- Quarterly financial reports;
- An annual audit; and,
- Annual financial and performance reports.
Scottsdale Councilwoman Kathy Littlefield says she likes what she is seeing regarding new controls put into place of the Experience Scottsdale contract.
“I like the changes that have been made in the Experience Scottsdale contract and I believe the ongoing monitor of these contracts can help solve any problems early on,” she said of concerns she had arising from the internal audit report last year. “I like the greater transparency that we are going to have on costs and activity you provide us.”
A new focus of Experience Scottsdale is to bring more people to the downtown sector of the community.
“I think it is extremely important — it (downtown) needs some special and concentrated TLC,” she said.
While a few residents spoke critically of the contract during the Aug. 28 public hearing, Scottsdale leadership appears to be on par with Experience Scottsdale — and grateful for their efforts.
“To the ladies and gentlemen of Experience Scottsdale: thank you, I appreciate you — you are amazing,” Councilwoman Linda Milhaven said at the public hearing.
“Great organizations strive for continuous improvement and I think that’s what we see here with the contract renewal. We tweaked and corrected based on some feedback to make it even better so I applaud all of the changes that we are making here and I am also pleased to see the mention of supporting downtown Scottsdale.”
A new experience
One of the new requirements at Experience Scottsdale will be the group sharing its Internal Revenue Service 990 form with the city on an annual basis.
Written in Section 6033 of the Internal Revenue Code, the 990 form requires tax-exempt organizations, nonexempt charitable trusts, and section 527 political organizations to file certain spending with the federal government.
“Experience Scottsdale has provided the city with our policies in the past whenever requested,” said Stephanie Pressler, Experience Scottsdale community manager in an Sept. 1 statement.
“The new contract documents that this is being done and that updates to these policies are provided to the city in a timely fashion. We also have been asked to submit our 990 tax return each year following its filing. The 990 and policies provide the city with further information on the operations of Experience Scottsdale.”
Another wrinkle of the new contract points out Experience Scottsdale will now be paying for half of the city’s sponsorship agreement with the Fiesta Bowl.
“There have been no changes to the Fiesta Bowl contract,” Ms. Pressler said. “However, funding will no longer come solely from the city of Scottsdale. Experience Scottsdale will now fund half of the contract with the remaining half from the city.”
Ms. Pressler says the tourism group stands by its data.
“Experience Scottsdale reports quarterly to the city of Scottsdale on our various marketing and sales programs, including our performance standards — such as meetings booked in the destination, editorial articles generated,” she said.
“For example, last fiscal year, Experience Scottsdale confirmed more than 520 meetings at Scottsdale-area hotels and resorts, generated more than 1,000 travel articles about Scottsdale, and promoted Scottsdale to nearly 4,000 travel agents and tour operators.”
And, Ms. Pressler says, the city was kept apprised every step of the way.
“The city was kept of apprised of our progress in those areas and others throughout the year,” she said.
“Last year, we also conducted a return on investment and economic impact study to determine the effectiveness of our programs. Through this research, we found that every dollar invested in Experience Scottsdale returns $67 in visitor spending and $3 in local tax revenue for the benefit of Scottsdale residents.”
Scottsdale City Council approved Experience Scottsdale’s new five-year contract unanimously.
