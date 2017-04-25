Main Street Place set for downtown Scottsdale debut at Center Park

Construction is on schedule for completion this year for Main Street Place, a luxury, mid-rise condominium complex.
The project — designed to feel like an urban cul-de-sac — is on the “quiet side” of Main Street, at the entry to Scottsdale Civic Center Park in downtown Scottsdale.
With more than 30 years in the local real estate industry, Steven Voss, president of LVA Urban Design Studio and Main Street Place, has done planning work for numerous award-winning residential communities, including Estancia, Anthem, Seven Canyons, The Boulders and Paradise Reserve.
Main Street Place marks the first time Voss and his wife, Wendy, have collaborated on a project of their own, where they will live.
Boasting a prime location, Main Street Place is taking shape on the northeast corner of Main and 75th Street, just east of Scottsdale City Hall and the Civic Center Mall, overlooking the “Windows to the West” sculpture and expansive grassed park and water features. “A key element in the overall design plan is the ability to enjoy the vibe and energy around Civic Center, Cultural Center for the Arts, but on the quiet side of Main. Not to mention the convenience of restaurants, culture, nightlife, baseball — pretty much the best of Scottsdale—all within walking distance. We wanted to have, and offer, the ability to do a custom level home in an urban setting,” Mr. Voss said in a prepared statement.
The direction given to architects Allen+Philp, Mr. Voss said, was to create a replica of the cul-de-sac sized living experience he and his family enjoy, but in a vertical, urban, mixed-use setting with a “resort” feel.
Ms. Voss and his wife, Wendy, look forward to being among the community’s first residents. In addition to their condo, the couple will personally own a separate 1,600 square-foot hospitality suite for guests, which will include its own dedicated 7-passenger SUV.
Main Street Place’s 12 condos — averaging 2,400 square foot each — are located on the upper three floors, with a smartly designed common area on the second floor featuring a hot and cold spa/plunge pool, community room with kitchen and meeting space, a fitness studio with sliding doors for open air workouts, and an expansive outdoor deck for private parties or community gatherings with a large fire pit and two commercial barbecue gas grills.
According to Bob Nathan of Engels-Voelkers, the brokerage firm handling the project’s sales, among the most popular amenities is the 575 square-foot average sized patio that comes with each condo, complete with collapsing doors and windows that open to the patio area and an outdoor fireplace.
“These units definitely take the concept of indoor-outdoor Arizona living to the next level. All of the available units have corner orientations giving each premium light and views,” Mr. Nathan said.
Along with the shared deck on the second story, Main Street Place will offer mixed-use retail or offices on the ground floor, and a parking garage for residents.
Priced from $800,000 to $1,975,000, fully finished, six units have already been sold, and the project is scheduled for completion December 2017.
