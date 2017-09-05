Majerle’s Sports Grill gains city entitlements at 4425 E. Saddlebag Trail

Scottsdale City Council Monday, Aug. 28, approved a request by Majerle’s Sports Grill to operate a bar with live entertainment.
City council approved the requests 7-0 on consent.
The downtown Scottsdale establishment, 4425 N. Saddlebag Trail, sought a conditional use permit for a bar in a 4,512-square-foot space, and a conditional use permit for live entertainment in the same space.
Additionally, Majerle’s sought approval for a total of 21 in-lieu, evening-use parking credits due to the addition of live entertainment to the operation plan, a city staff report states.
The Planning Commission heard these cases on June 14, and recommended approval with a 7-0 vote. According to the Scottsdale City Council staff report, the establishment has been operating as a bar with a series 6 liquor license since 2016. At that time, the applicant also requested a live entertainment CUP to accompany the bar use. In order to request age verification at the door, the applicant needs a bar CUP.
During daytime hours, Majerle’s plans to operate as a restaurant, offering full-food service for lunch and dinner. Beginning at 5 p.m., operations would transition to more of a bar use although food service would be available late into the evening, the staff report states.
Eventually, the applicant would like to enclose the existing patio area and convert it to an indoor/outdoor space, the staff report states. An enclosure would require a zoning district map amendment, so no request is included now.
The establishment is within 350 feet of a resident area to the south, and 400 feet from a single-family residential area to the north.
Criteria for a live entertainment Conditional Use Permit stipulates the premises must be 500 feet from a residential district. Speakers are proposed for the patio and they will be stipulated to transmit pre-recorded music or sound from TVs only, the staff report states.
