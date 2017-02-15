Man sought by police for attempted Scottsdale burglary

The Scottsdale Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying a suspect wanted for a November attempted burglary.
At 10 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2016, a male suspect knocked on the victim’s front door in the area of Hayden and Indian Bend roads, according to police. When the victim did not answer, the suspect entered the victim’s backyard and attempted to break-in through the back door.
At some point, the suspect became startled and fled the backyard, police say. Video captured the suspect as he left the area in a light-colored Ford four door sedan.
The investigation revealed that the license plate on the getaway vehicle was stolen, police say.
The suspect is described as a white male, 5-foot 6-inches to 6-feet tall and 180 to 220 pounds, with a “thick” goatee, according to police. At the time he was wearing jeans, a white T-shirt, and a black baseball hat with “Jacksons” on the front.
Anyone with information related to this case are asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000. Anonymous tips can be left at www.tipsoft.com or 480-312-8477.
The report number for this case is #16-24623.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.