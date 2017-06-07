Maricopa County board approves MCSO K9 retirement

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved transfer of ownership of a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office K9 to the deputy with whom he has been serving.
Transfer of ownership of K9 Vasku to his handler Deputy Trevor Clancy required a unanimous board vote, according to a press release.
Deputy Trevor Clancy has been Vasku’s handler for approximately four years. The Sheriff’s office says Vasku is retiring due to his age.
“He’s going to enjoy that retirement of lying on the couch,” said Deputy Clancy, in the press release. “Now we have to teach him to stay out of the garbage can and not chew on kids’ toys.”
Vasku is a 9-year-old Belgian Malinois who has been serving the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of the county since 2010.
He is a dual purpose patrol/apprehension and narcotics detection canine that has been certified by the National Police Canine Association and the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association.
While in service, Vasku has completed over 2,000 hours of training and assisted on hundreds of calls for service, SWAT call outs, traffic stops, and special investigation cases.
He has apprehended suspects, searched buildings for suspects prior to deputies making entry, increased their safety, and helped seize hundreds of thousands of dollars of drugs off the street, the press release stated.
He’s also been a big community presence as a canine ambassador for the Sheriff’s office doing numerous public relations demonstrations for the public, showcasing the abilities of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office canine teams.
Deputy Clancy started his career with the Sheriff’s office as a Deputy Sheriff in 2007 right after serving four years with United States Marine Corps.
He was assigned to District 2 Patrol, until 2013 when he was selected to the K9 unit of the MCSO SWAT Division, the press release stated. While assigned to K9, he took possession of Vasku and worked with him for approximately four years.
During Deputy Clancy’s time in the SWAT Division as a K9 deputy he was responsible for assisting patrol, and assisting the SWAT division with their calls which includes high risk search warrants, barricaded subjects, and hostage rescue.
Deputy Clancy is also one of the division’s snipers, and is currently the Sniper Team Leader.
In April of 2017 he moved over to the tactical operations unit of the division. Throughout his career Deputy Clancy has received several Sheriff commendations and has been awarded Deputy of the Quarter while assigned to District 2 Patrol, the press release stated.
“I really feel like I’m doing something and there’s a purpose to my life that is making a difference in the county and the world at large,” said Deputy Clancy, in the press release.
His father and brother are also Deputy Sheriff’s with MCSO, creating a family tradition within the organization.
