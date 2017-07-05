Maricopa County Library District host Food for Fines across Valley

The Maricopa County Library District’s annual Food for Fines program starts on Friday, July 7 and runs through Saturday, July 15, giving patrons a chance to clear some overdue library fines.
The program allows library customers to bring in non-perishable food items to any of MCLD’s 17 locations. One non-perishable food item will equal $2 in waived fines. Each account can have up to $50 waived, according to a press release.
This program is only valid at Maricopa County Library District Locations, a release states.
Items such as peanut butter and jelly, macaroni and cheese, tuna fish, cereal and canned vegetables are always in high demand. Customers can check with their local food pantry to see if they have any specific non-perishable food needs.
Once donations are received, they are sent to local food pantries to help local communities.
Maricopa County Library District also welcomes donations from those without accounts. Donations can help waive overdue fines on a child’s account.
