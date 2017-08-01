Maricopa County to offer special campaign for regional park camping

Beginning Sunday, Oct. 1, Maricopa County’s Parks and Recreation Department will bring back the Buy One, Get One campaign.
The campaign allows park visitors who pay the camping fee for one or more nights at a desert mountain county park, including McDowell Mountain Regional Park, to receive one night of equal or lesser value for free at any of the county’s desert parks during that same stay.
“We take a lot of pride in our park system because it showcases so beautifully what’s unique about living in the desert southwest,” Chairman Denny Barney, Maricopa County board of supervisors, district 1, said in a prepared statement.
“I know a lot of families are excited for the summer camping season, and I think the Buy One, Get One promotion is a great way to encourage people to unplug and get out in nature for a few days.”
To receive the free night, park visitors must contact the park they are planning to stay at either by phone or in person. The promotion will be applied to stays booked between Oct. 1 and Nov. 10 of this year. Reservations booked online or before the Aug. 1 launch of the campaign are not eligible.
“While this promotion is not valid for reservations made online, I’d like to remind park visitors that they can still book their spring visit up to six months prior to arrival via the reservation system,” R.J. Cardin, Maricopa County parks and recreation director, said in a prepared statement.
“The system allows visitors to take virtual tours of the campsites, view campsite specifications and reserve their favorite spots from the comfort of their home computers and laptops. Online reservations may be made at www.maricopacountyparks.org.”
Participating parks also include Cave Creek Regional Park, Estrella Mountain Regional Park, Usery Mountain Regional Park and White Tank Mountain Regional Park.
At approximately 120,000 acres, Maricopa County is home to one of the largest regional park system in the U.S. The parks are located throughout the county and are all within a 45-minute drive from downtown Phoenix. Some restrictions do apply.
To learn more about this offer or a county park, visit www.maricopacountyparks.net or phone 602-506-2930.
