Marriott hotel proposal at DC Ranch Crossing in early stages

Plans for a potential new hotel in north Scottsdale are in the works and the developers are in the midst of their neighborhood outreach phase of the project.
Trailside View, LLC hosted an open house Tuesday, Oct. 17 to discuss with nearby residents the proposed development of a parcel at 18211 N. Pima Road. The parcel falls within the DC Ranch Crossing Center.
The proposed hotel would be a four-story, 123-room structure and would be a Marriott-branded hotel, according to an invitation for the open house from Trailside View.
The applicant is still in its outreach phase, a preliminary step just before filing a formal application, Scottsdale city planner Meredith Tessier said in an Oct. 26 emailed response to questions.
Ms. Tessier said the project will have to go through a Development Review Board process following this phase.
Additionally, the developer will have to submit a design review to the DC Ranch Covenant Commission and will have to comply with DC Ranch’s Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, DC Ranch Neighborhood Voting Member Edwin Swanson said in an Oct. 16 email.
The Development Review Board’s purpose is to “maintain the quality of development in Scottsdale through review of architectural design and layout of proposed development plans for commercial development and preliminary plats for residential subdivisions,” according to the city’s website.
It is comprised of a city council member, a planning commissioner and five other members who have professional experience in design, architecture or development.
DC Ranch’s five-member Covenant Commissions sets and keeps architectural and landscape standards in the community, according to the DC Ranch website.
