Mayor Lane promotes ‘Don’t Trash Arizona’ by working drive-thru shift

If a trip through the drive-thru window of Whataburger is on your plate this Friday, expect to get a side of trash talk with your order.
For the third year in a row, the popular fast-food restaurant is partnering with Don’t Trash Arizona to remind drivers to make responsible decisions about trash.
Mayors from Glendale, Goodyear, Scottsdale and Tempe will work shifts at Whataburger drive-thru windows throughout the day to inform motorists about the dangers associated with freeway litter, according to a press release.
Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane, and the others, will greet hungry, unsuspecting drivers at the drive-thru windows of Whataburger locations in their respective cities on April 21.
Mayor Lane’s shift will be 1-2 p.m. at Whataburger, 2955 N. Hayden Road in Scottsdale. While working, the mayors will discuss the harmful effects of litter and the simple steps drivers can take to prevent it.
Don’t Trash Arizona is a litter prevention program conducted by the Maricopa Association of Governments in cooperation with the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The goal is to address the environmental, economic, health and safety impacts of roadway litter. The partnership with Whataburger coincides with Earth Month, precedes Earth Day by one day, and comes on the heels of the release of new statistics that indicate freeway litter has decreased by 50 percent since the 2006 launch of Don’t Trash Arizona, the press release stated.
“Collectively, we should be very proud of the progress we have made on freeway litter over the past decade, but there’s always room to improve,” said MAG Chair and Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton, in the press release. “If you drive Valley freeways, it won’t take long to see fast-food trash on the side of the road, which illustrates the value of this partnership. Whataburger is giving our mayors an opportunity to deliver this important message to motorists ‘at the source,’ in a way that will resonate.”
Along with handing them their order, the mayors will give Whataburger customers educational materials from Don’t Trash Arizona. As a show of solidarity, each of the Valley’s 18 Whataburger locations will display Don’t Trash Arizona window clings at their drive-thru windows to remind drivers that littering comes with a $500 fine.
Recent data shows the amount of litter on Valley freeways has been cut in half since the Don’t Trash Arizona program launched in 2006. Still, statistics show that more than 64,000 bags of litter are collected from the Valley’s freeways every year, equal to about 788,000 pounds of trash. Beyond wrappers and cups, other commonly littered items include cigarette butts, food and small papers, the press release stated.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.