Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane has proclaimed March 10 “Junior Citizen Science Day” in the city of Scottsdale.
The proclamation cited the many benefits of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math education and the impact of the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy’s Junior Citizen Science Festival. The festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 10 at the Lost Dog Trailhead, 12601 N. 124th St.
“The city of Scottsdale is proud to declare Friday, March 10 as Junior Citizen Science Day in cooperation with the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy,” said Mayor Lane at this week’s city council meeting.
Elementary school children and families will study 16 interactive, fun-filled activities about Sonoran Desert ecology, history and conservation.
“We’re thrilled to collaborate on such an inspiring event that helps young students become more curious about science and our local ecology in the heart of the McDowell Mountains. Thank you to U-Haul, Cox Communications and Scottsdale Charros for their generous support and underwriting that allows more children to become Junior Citizen Scientists,” Mayor Lane said.
In the proclamation, Mayor Lane encouraged all citizens to support the efforts of the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy and the City of Scottsdale to provide opportunities for STEM education for children in Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve.
McDowell Sonoran Conservancy Executive Director Mike Nolan agrees.
“This free event provides fun, hands-on activities for children that engage them in learning about Sonoran Desert natural history and how junior and adult citizen scientists study the environment,” said Mr. Nolan. “It’s been named an Arizona Scitech Signature Event and is one few STEM festivals in the state that are held entirely outdoors.”
Mr. Nolan continues, “We’re so grateful to U-Haul, Cox Communications and Scottsdale Charros for sponsoring this annual event to enable growth of educational elements that really appeal to young scientists. Many of the children have never even experienced a natural science adventure in our local Preserve.”
Children and youth must be accompanied by an adult. Participants can visit as many of the activities as they wish, or visit all the activities to collect special giveaways. Pre-registered participants will get a special Junior Citizen Scientist tote bag loaded with fun, educational items (while supplies last).
For more information email JCSFinfo@mcdowellsonoran.org or call Melanie at 480-998-7971, Ext. 103.
The McDowell Sonoran Conservancy is the City of Scottsdale’s primary partner in providing volunteer services to the 30,500-acre preserve, one of the largest urban preserves in the nation, servicing nearly 750,000 residents and guests annually.
