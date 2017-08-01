MCDOT manager bestowed national award for technology, innovation on Valley roadways

Maricopa County Department of Transportation Intelligent Transportation Systems branch manager, Faisal Saleem was recently awarded the Council Individual Award from the Institute of Transpiration Engineers.
The award was presented at the Transportation Systems Management and Operations council meeting at the ITE annual meeting in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Sunday, July 30, according to a press release.
The national award recognizes Mr. Saleem’s dedication to continuous learning and application of new technologies and methods to ensure that Maricopa County has innovative technology available to implement on the region’s roadways.
“Because of Faisal’s efforts over the last two decades, Maricopa County continues to be a leader in planning and implementing Intelligent Transportation Systems and Connected Vehicle technologies on our roadways,” said Jennifer Toth in the press release. “This work not only improves efficiency on our roads but also increases safety for the thousands of roadway users who travel on Maricopa County roadways every day.”
Throughout his career, Mr. Saleem has made it his top priority to enhance the transportation experience and provide a seamless transportation system for the traveling public through innovation, collaboration, and cooperation, the press release stated.
He oversees MCDOT’s ITS efforts, which includes the MCDOT SMARTDrive Program, the Traffic Management Center, Regional Emergency Action Coordination Team, and the Regional Archived Data System.
The Institute of Transportation Engineers is an association of transportation professionals who work to improve mobility and safety for all transportation system users. The Council Individual Award honors the accomplishments of those who have provided significant benefit to the advancement of Intelligent Transportation Systems in society.
