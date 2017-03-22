McDowell Sonoran Conservancy debuts new website

The McDowell Sonoran Conservancy debuted a new website in March which provides users with greater access to the wide range of recreation, education and research programs taking place in the McDowell Sonoran Preserve.
The website is www.mcdowellsonoran.org.
The fully integrated website provides user-friendly experience for visitors looking for information on hiking, biking or horseback riding in the Preserve, according to a press release.
The site’s online calendar includes upcoming events, including wildflower, discovery and wellness hikes, educational seminars and family activities, such as the Conservancy’s popular Family Sonoran Sunday series.
Visitors will also find information on education, stewardship and volunteer opportunities.
The site was developed by Scottsdale-based marketing and public relations firm ED/c Partners, which partnered with E-3 Design of Johnstown, Pa. to produce the site. ED/c Partners owner and principal Lori Martinek underwrote the $35,000 project as a donation to the Conservancy, the press release stated.
The new site will help put both the Preserve and the Conservancy before a larger audience, according to Ms. Martinek.
“The easy to navigate site provides access to a wealth of information on trails, programs, events and educational opportunities,” she said in the release. “It also provides a platform to promote the important research that is being done through the Conservancy’s Field Institute.”
Conservancy Executive Director Mike Nolan agreed.
“At 3,500 acres, the McDowell Sonoran Preserve is one of the largest urban preserves in the country,” he said in the release. “The Conservancy is a model for stewardship programs and our Field Institute is a leader in conducting and publishing research on the Sonoran Desert. We have a powerful story to tell and the new site will help put that story in front of a broader worldwide audience.”
Visitors to the site can also learn how to help support the Conservancy in its efforts to champion and protect the Preserve through financial donations or by becoming a volunteer steward.
A section dedicated to partnerships outlines innovative programs for corporate and foundation donors.
The Conservancy celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2016. More than 600 volunteer stewards contributed over 59,000 hours to Conservancy programs last year, the release stated.
