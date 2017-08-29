McDowell Sonoran Conservancy installs 5 new board members

The McDowell Sonoran Conservancy has announced the appointment of five new members to its board of directors, and a second term for Robbi Henrickson.
The newly seated members include John DeWulf, Doug Diehl, Ed Obuchowski, Dan Welker and John White.
“We’re very fortunate to add five well-respected voices from important local corporate and legal organizations to the Conservancy’s Board,” said Interim Executive Director, Paul Staker, in a prepared statement.
“Their voices and involvement on the Board will help the Conservancy as we work to connect the community to our mission of protecting and enhancing the McDowell Sonoran Preserve to benefit the residents of Scottsdale and its visitors.”
John DeWulf is a long time Phoenix resident, practicing attorney, and member of Coppersmith Brockelman, a mid-sized Phoenix law firm, the press release stated. He was appointed as one of the best lawyers in America and top 50 Arizona attorneys. He is a Valley Leadership graduate and executive committee member and board member of Social Venture Partners. Mr. DeWulf is an avid hiker and resides in Phoenix.
Doug Diehl is a vice president and wealth strategist with the Northern Trust Company in its Scottsdale office. He works in business development and has more than a 25 year history working in business development in the banking, real estate, insurance and accounting industries. Mr. Diehl is an avid hiker, loves to head into the Preserve with his children and lives in Scottsdale.
Ed Obuchowski is the AZ Regional CTO /CIO for Charles Schwab Corporation. He was recruited by Steve Brown through his relationship with Conservancy CAB member Bernie Clark, a fellow Schwab associate, the press release stated. Although Mr. Obuchowski has no prior involvement with The Conservancy, he is an avid outdoorsman who is enthusiastic about becoming a steward, using his presentation/inter-personal skills to promote visibility, and leveraging his executive-level employment at Schwab to contribute to fundraising.
In addition, his proven information-technology skills and business acumen should allow him to make significant Board contributions in both areas, the press release stated.
Dan Welker is a financial consultant and planner who is an equity Partner in Eikos Capital Management in Phoenix. He previously was with UBS Financial Services (Phoenix) and Vestor Corp (Flagstaff). He was recruited for Board membership by Teri Twarkins Kelly. Mr. Welker is an active Conservancy Steward and is an experienced rock-climber, mountaineer, and back-packer, the press release stated.
In his interaction with staff members and fellow stewards (and during his meetings with Board members), Mr. Welker has consistently demonstrated excellent inter-personal and communication skills. In addition, he is enthusiastic about using his metro-Phoenix business, community involvement, and personal networks to promote the visibility and fundraising of the Conservancy with both corporations and individuals, the press release stated.
Robbi Henrickson has also been appointed to serve for a second term. Ms. Henrickson is a long-term Conservancy supporter and has served in many capacities on the Board including Marketing Committee Chair, Secretary, the executive committee and as Vice-Chair.
The McDowell Sonoran Conservancy is the city of Scottsdale’s primary partner in providing volunteer services to the 30,500-acre Preserve, one of the largest urban preserves in the nation. Conservancy volunteer stewards donated more than 57,000 hours in service to the Preserve last year.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.