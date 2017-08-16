McDowell Sonoran Conservancy to host three informational lectures

The McDowell Sonoran Conservancy is hosting several free lectures at the Scottsdale Mustang Library, 10101 N. 90th St., for those interested in learning about the area and the McDowell Sonoran Preserve.
The lectures include Arizona Air Disasters; Inspired by Nature and O, Hohokam Civilization’s North Periphery. Most lectures begin at 5:30 p.m. with the one on Tuesday, Sept. 19 scheduled for 6 p.m. and will last from 60-90 minutes.
Arizona Air Disasters — WWII military crashes on San Francisco Peaks (Flagstaff) and the McDowell Mountains (Scottsdale).
Legacy Steward Dave Lorenz and Legacy Steward, McDowell Sonoran Conservancy Len Marcisz will present this discussion Tuesday, Aug. 22
Blue skies, Air Force cadet training and inexperience are sometime a formula for disaster.
During WWII, the Southwestern US from California to New Mexico was flight training site for the Air Force of US and other allies.
Flagstaff, with its 12,633-foot San Francisco Peak, was the site of five bomber crashes from 1941 to 1944. The McDowell Mountains have also witnessed a tragedy that left a scar still visible today.
The human impact of each story is revealed through maps, photos and media clippings showing the aircraft type, date of disaster, flight path, recovery efforts and media coverage.
Inspired by Nature
Jacques Giard, professor of design at Arizona State University and master steward, McDowell Sonoran Conservancy, will present this lecture Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m.
Mother Nature has forever been a designer. A cursory look at flora and fauna provides countless solutions for most any challenge.
Can humans learn to be better designers by mimicking Mother Nature? By applying the principles of Biomimicry, this presentation will show how Mother Nature can inspire humans when they design.
O Hohokam Civilization’s North Periphery, an archeological debate
Archeologist Scott Wood will explore the prehistory of the northern periphery of the Hohokam cultural tradition Tuesday, Sept. 26.
Mr. Wood will speak about the relationship between the “indigenous” central Arizona tradition and the expansion of the Hohokam social and economic network throughout the Verde and Agua Fria watersheds; and how this process eventually gave rise to new cultural traditions between the Salt River Valley and the Colorado Plateau.
He will also discuss if the McDowell Mountain range played a role in all this.
Mr. Wood retired in 2015 from a 42-year career with the National Forest Service. A published authority on Arizona Archeology, Mr. Wood has a Master’s degree in Archeology from ASU.
