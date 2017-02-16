McGroders’ muscle car donation brings in $130k for Childhelp

Childhelp — an organization dedicated to helping victims of child abuse and neglect as well as at-risk children — received a donation from Phoenix trial attorney Patrick McGroder and his wife Susie.
The McGroders donated one of their 1970 Chevy Camaro Z28 to the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale, which crossed the block with a final bid of $130,000, according to a press release. That money will go toward Childhelp’s lifesaving programs.
“Childhelp advocates on behalf of children suffering from a hidden epidemic of child abuse and neglect,” Mr. McGroder said in a release. “It was my pleasure to support such an important cause and I’m thankful to be able to do so through Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale.”
Sara O’Meara and Yvonne Fedderson both founded the non-profit organizations in 1959 and dedicated it to the intervention, treatment and prevention of child abuse and neglect, a release states.
Childhelp’s chief development officer Michael Medoro took the stage with the Childhelp team at the auction after the final bid was made to express his gratitude
“Generous and caring hearts like that of Patrick McGroder and Craig Jackson are what made Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2017 so magical for Childhelp and the children we serve,” Mr. Medoro said in a release “(The donation) will go a long way toward bringing healing care to children victimized and at-risk of child abuse.”
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.