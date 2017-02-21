MCSO: Border Patrol nabs 3 carrying 95 pounds of marijuana

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division received a Border Patrol turn-over of three individuals that were spotted in the desert area just north of the Barry M. Goldwater bombing range — within Maricopa County — by the Ajo Border Patrol.
The group was carrying large back packs which are normally used by drug runners to transport illegal drugs across the Mexico/U.S. border, according to a news release.
U.S. Border Patrol made contact and the group fled leaving the backpacks, the news release stated.
The three subjects were immediately apprehended and an inspection of the bundles revealed the content to be marijuana. There were 95.2 pounds of marijuana recovered with an estimated street value estimated at $128,520, the news release stated.
The three subjects Sergio Chavez-Gil, Brian Zuniga-Salazar and Adrian Lopez-Garcia were booked into the 4th Avenue Jail for Possession, Sale and Transportation of Marijuana.
Cross-agency coordination and cooperation, this time between federal and Maricopa County law enforcement, resulted in a significant capture of contraband and alleged drug transporters.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.