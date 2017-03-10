MCSO identifies suspect in Guadalupe shootout

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect wounded in a shootout with deputies in the Town of Guadalupe Wednesday, March 8 as 36-year-old Jason Sanchez-Vasquez.
Mr. Sanchez-Vasquez is being treated at the Maricopa County Medical Center and remains in critical condition, according to a MCSO press release.
Mr. Sanchez-Vasquez shot from a stolen vehicle he had carjacked at gunpoint, as it raced through the streets of Guadalupe, the sheriff’s office claims. It was the second vehicle he’s believed to have stolen after an altercation with another person, according to the sheriff’s office.
MCSO said it responded to multiple 911 calls of shots fired in the vicinity of South Avenida del Yaqui and East Calle San Angelo when the encounters occurred.
Deputies were on scene within two minutes of getting the calls at around noon. They confronted Mr. Sanchez-Vasquez who fled the scene of the first carjacking while shooting at deputies, according to MCSO. He then carjacked a second vehicle and continued his escape.
The ensuing chase covered several streets in Guadalupe. The threat to public safety from the speeding suspect vehicle and the suspect’s gunfire resulted in lockdowns of a school and daycare center, MCSO states in a release.
Mr. Sanchez-Vasquez was fleeing a pursuit unit when a second marked MCSO vehicle entered the scene at an intersection, according to police. Mr. Sanchez-Vasquez rammed the stolen car into the MCSO unit, and despite commands by Deputies to surrender, continued to shoot his compact semi-automatic handgun, police said in a release.
Deputies returned fire, wounding Mr. Sanchez-Vasquez and then rendered aid until EMT’s transported him to Maricopa Medical Center, police say in a release.
The suspect has prior violent felony convictions including weapons charges and has served time in the Arizona Department of Corrections, according to a release.
The Deputies involved were not injured. The case is being reviewed by the Professional Standards Bureau of MCSO, which is standard procedure anytime a weapon is fired. The Deputies are on paid administrative leave and are not being publicly identified at this time, a release states.
MCSO is releasing no additional information at this time.
