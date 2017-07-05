MCSO: look in on your neighbors in extreme heat situations

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is alerting county residents to check on their elderly neighbors as temperatures will continue to top 110 degrees this summer.
Heat is believed to have played a role in the death of two elderly persons in Fountain Hills in recent days, according to a press release.
“Our friends and relatives of advanced age are at extreme risk in summer heat,” Sheriff Paul Penzone said in a press release. “Air conditioning systems are operating at a high level and a failure can quickly become deadly for elderly persons, especially those already suffering medical problems.”
In June, MCSO deputies were called out to investigate two deaths in Fountain Hills, and found the deceased in a home where air conditioners were not working, the press release stated.
“I find this cluster to be unusual,” Captain Henry Brandimarte, the commander of MCSO District VII that includes Fountain Hills, said in the press release.
“We have the potential to see more suffering as we head through the summer if we are not proactive in checking on our neighbors.”
