Area Agency offers assistance with Medicare enrollment

Open enrollment for Medicare, from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, is the only time during the year that changes can be made to coverage.
“Specialists at the Area Agency on Aging are available to provide guidance in helping Medicare beneficiaries find the best options,” said Area Agency on Aging President and CEO Mary Lynn Kasunic.
There is no charge for services.
Ms. Kasunic encourages individuals on Medicare to review current health care and drug coverage options “to make sure you are satisfied with the coverage you are receiving or if changes or additions, like a Medigap policy, would make sense.”
“Everyone needs to be aware of plan changes and assess their options to make the most-informed decision,” she said.
“Our independent, unbiased and fully qualified counselors can be a great resource for those with questions or who may be enrolling in Medicare for the first time.”
Medicare coverage changes take effect on Jan. 1, 2018.
For more information, visit www.aaaphx.org or call 602-264-HELP (4357).
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.