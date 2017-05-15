Meet your Neighbor: Delvecchio encourages others to give back, support Wounded Warriors

Name: Michael Delvecchio
Where I live: Scottsdale
When & why I moved here: I moved to Arizona in 1974 after growing up in New York City. After 4 years in the Air Force living in New York was not an option for me. I had a friend in Arizona and decided to move here.
What I like most about living here: I love everything about Arizona (maybe not the heat that much). As a kid I loved to watch westerns so living in the west is fantastic. Scottsdale is a great place to live, the location, the amenities that are available to the residents and the people. Arizona affords so many great places to visit, Sedona, Payson, Grand Canyon, White Mountains with Mexico so close. What more can you ask for?
Activities I enjoy: I am an avid tennis player; I play two sometimes three times a week. I am reading all the time. I usually always have a couple of books going on my kindle. I also love hiking when I have the time.
Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: I am an active member of the American Legion. I also help out with training at the Via Linda Senior Center.
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? Wounded Warriors is my favorite charity. Since I am a Vietnam War veteran, helping those who served their country is a no-brainer to me. My favorite volunteer activity is mediation it’s always a challenge to get people to compromise.
My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Volunteer, get involved in your community. There are so many ways to help and it is always rewarding.
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? I can’t think of anything.
My family: My wife Toni and my daughter Elaine.
What I do: I work hard at being retired but I do a lot of volunteering and stay physically fit.
People who are an inspiration to me: Honestly, it’s hard for me to find role models in society now. I just look up to people who are hard working and true to themselves.
My advice to today’s youth: Listen and learn.