Meet Your Neighbor: Judy Wayne finds inspiration in active seniors

Name: Judy Wayne
Where I live: Scottsdale
When & why I moved here: 1986 to keep the family together.
What I like most about living here: Sunshine/warm weather
Activities I enjoy: Baking, yoga, working, movies, music concerts, being with my grandchildren
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? Concierge Via Linda Senior Center
My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Volunteer in activities that interest you.
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? Public Transportation (light rail)
My family: 3 sons, and daughters in law; 6 grandchildren
What I do: Baker/Babysitter/Patient advocate
People who are an inspiration to me: Older people who are active and have a positive energy
My advice to today’s youth: Be responsible. Learn from older people (in your family). Good manners are very important.
To volunteer in the city of Scottsdale, visit www.scottsdaleaz.gov/volunteer.
