Meet Your Neighbor: Judy Wayne finds inspiration in active seniors

May 2nd, 2017 Comments:

Scottsdale resident, Judy Wayne. (submitted photo)

Name: Judy Wayne

Where I live: Scottsdale

When & why I moved here: 1986 to keep the family together.

What I like most about living here: Sunshine/warm weather

Activities I enjoy: Baking, yoga, working, movies, music concerts, being with my grandchildren

My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? Concierge Via Linda Senior Center

My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Volunteer in activities that interest you.

What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? Public Transportation (light rail)

My family: 3 sons, and daughters in law; 6 grandchildren

What I do: Baker/Babysitter/Patient advocate

People who are an inspiration to me: Older people who are active and have a positive energy

My advice to today’s youth: Be responsible. Learn from older people (in your family). Good manners are very important.

To volunteer in the city of Scottsdale, visit www.scottsdaleaz.gov/volunteer.

    The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.

Tags: , , ,
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie